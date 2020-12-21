Rajinikanth summoned to appear in Court on January 19 for his controversial remark during Sterlite protest

In 2018, Rajinikanth said that the protest in Thoothukudi was staged by 'anti social elements' and it irked a massive controversy.

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth has been summoned to appear before the Court on January 19 for his controversial remark against the anti Starlite protests held by the public in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi. His comment came as an attempt to justify police’s use of excessive force on the protesters. The police shoot out resulted in the killing of thirteen people. The protest was staged by the public who demanded the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite copper smelting plant.

Rajinikanth, while meeting the press, stated that the protest was staged by anti-social and fringe elements whose aim was to create a ruckus in the society. Now, a one-woman judicial panel is investigating the case and Rajinikanth has been summoned to conduct an inquiry about his remark. Retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan had summoned Rajinikanth earlier as well.

However, the actor sought an exemption from appearing citing that his presence may cause inconvenience to the public and the court. He promised to send a written statement.

For the unversed, this comment of Rajinikanth sparked a massive controversy. Soon after his ‘anti -social elements’ comment came up, it irked the locals who participated in the protest. When Rajinikanth met the protesters, who were injured during the police shoot out, one of the protesters asked who he was, to which Rajinikanth answered him with patience saying, “I am Rajini”. However, when reporters asked him why was he blaming anti-socials for the protest, he lost his cool. "Don't ask me how I know, I know all of that," he had told reporters.

