Rajinikanth to Suriya: South celebs who worked in films for zero remuneration due to friendship & belief

When a good movie is made and it becomes the talk of the town, one always wonders what the star's remuneration must be. We also often hear celebs charging a whopping amount, be it for a special song, movie, or advertisement. But some celebs haven't charged a penny despite shooting for a movie. Yes, stars like Suriya, Rajinikanth, and others didn't take any remuneration for acting in a few films for cameo roles.

Take a look at top South Indian stars who forgo their remuneration to be a part of projects they believed in or did it out of friendship for another actor in his film.

Rajinikanth in Pedarayudu

Rajinikanth is a trendsetter in everything and anything. He is the first South celeb who played a pivotal role in Mohan Babu's Telugu film Pedarayudu and didn't charge a penny. He solely acted in the film as a token of friendship with Mohan Babu. Pedarayudu was a remake of the Tamil super hit Nattamai. And lets us tell you that the film became the biggest hit in 1995. Rajinikanth was instrumental in helping his good friend Mohan Babu bag the rights to remake the Tamil version and make it successful in Telugu.

Suriya in Vikram

Suriya played a cameo role of Rolex in Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kangaraj's blockbuster film Vikram and didn't any remuneration. He acted in the film out of his respect for Kamal Haasan and trust in the role. The Ulaganayagan however promised to sign Suriya for a movie under his production Raaj Films as a token of gift. Suriya gained a huge response for his performance as Rolex in the film. Fans went berserk in the theaters and called it one of his best performances ever.

Suriya in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Suriya truly believes in showing the best on-screen and he did the same by playing a small role in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan himself has stated that Suriya didn't charge a penny for acting in the film. Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, who reprised Suriya's role in Hindi and English versions, has also not charged any amount too.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Madhavan revealed that he is indebted to Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya for doing it without a pie. The actor said, "I was pleasantly surprised and highly indebted. You know people keep talking about how this industry is competitive and killer and stuff but if I had to go by what Shah Rukh Sir and Suriya did for me without getting a pie and bent over backward to get it done."

Thalapathy Vijay in James

Although it is not official, here is what it is. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay is playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's upcoming film Jawan. And interestingly, the actor is not charging any fee for his special appearance as he shares a good bond with both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee Pannu in Anando Brahma

Taapsee Pannu was a part of the Telugu film Anando Brahma, and she reportedly worked for free for this film. She had even spoken about it and said that she would not let go of a good script just because she wants to get paid a certain amount. Directed by Mahi Raghav, the film features Taapsee in the role of a ghost and did the film because she wanted to take a risk by doing something different. She solely ran the movie to theaters and managed to complete it in 50 days.