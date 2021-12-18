Rajinikanth surprises his ailing fan; Sends a video message and it's winning hearts

Superstar Rajinikanth is known for his simplicity and kindness. Proving why Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars in the country, the actor sent a very special video message to an ailing fan. Thalaiva wished the fan a speedy recovery and he even apologised for not being able to visit her personally. The Darbar star said, "Hello Sowmya, how are you? Don't worry, you will be alright soon. Sorry kanna, I couldn't visit you in person because of the corona situation and my health is also not really well, otherwise, I would have visited you for sure. Be strong, god is there and I will pray for you. Look at how beautiful your smile is. Don't worry kanna. You will be fine soon."

The video is currently going viral on social media. The video was for Rajinikanth fan Sowmya, who is a resident from Bengaluru. As per reports, she has been ill for a few days now and is presently admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore.

Check out the video below:

The superstar, who was last seen in the big screen in director Siva's 'Annaatthe ', celebrated his 71st birthday recently on December 12. He shared pictures from this birthday celebration with the family members. Rajinikanth’s daughters, Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth were also present with Rajinikanth on his special day.

In the meantime, Rajinikanth has not announced any new project. The Thalaiva fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star on the big screen.