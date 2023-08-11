Rajinikanth takes spiritual break in Himalayas as Jailer sets box office records; See viral PIC

Rajinikanth is currently in the Himalayas for his spiritual journey as his film Jailer makes records at the box office. The actor has been following this tradition after his every movie since years. Now, a photo of the superstar from the Himalayas has surfaced on social media. He is seen posing with two of his friends in the viral pic.

Clad in a white Kurta and Pajama, Rajinikanth is seen posing with smiles alongside his friends. He has a tilak on his forehead and posing on a bridge. While the world celebrates the blockbuster Jailer, the superstar is away from the noise and chaos relaxing himself. On August 9, the superstar was spotted at Dehradun airport as he was flying for the Himalayas. Fans mobbed him for selfies and he graciously accepted.

According to reports, Rajinikanth has a tradition of embarking on spiritual sojourns to the serene Himalayas after completing every film. However, in 2010, he took a pause and temporarily suspended this tradition due to his health issues. The actor resumed his spiritual journey after completing the films Kaala and 2.0. And due to the pandemic, he couldn't do it for the last two years. Now, finally, he is back to his routine.

About Jailer

Jailer is receiving massive responses from audiences all over the corner. Rajinikanth's back to theatrical release after two years, Mohanlal's cameo, Nelson Dilipkumar's direction and other factors have perfectly impressed the audiences. The film has been produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead role with an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Vasanth Ravi. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography has been handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

The film has reportedly achieved Rs 52 crores on its first day of release in India. Jailer is making records at the box office and also became the year’s highest-grossing Tamil debut.



