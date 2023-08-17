Rajinikanth takes blessings at Rajrappa temple, gets warm welcome from Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan; PICS

Rajinikanth's Jailer is breaking records at the box office and receiving a massive response from the audience. Ahead of Jailer's release, the superstar flew to the Himalayas for a spiritual journey and is currently in Ranchi. The actor first met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and later took the blessings of Goddess Chinnamasta at the Rajarappa temple.

Rajinikanth visited the famous shakti peeth, Rajrappa temple and took blessings of the divine Devi, Chinnamasta. The actor spent a few minutes inside the temple, prayed, and took blessings. Several fans mobbed the superstar to click selfies with him. Priest Subhashish Panda, who performed the puja for Rajinikanth, said several fans managed to click selfies. The police also did not allow anyone to get closer to the legendary superstar.

Rajinikanth pics from his visit to Rajarappa temple in Ranchi goes viral

Rajinikanth gets warm welcome by Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Earlier, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan welcomed Superstar Rajinikanth in Ranchi. He personally met the superstar, presented him with a bouquet and posed for photos. Sharing photos on Twitter, he wrote, "On his arrival in Ranchi , delighted and very happy to meet my dear friend, one of India's greatest Actors and great Human Being Superstar Shri. @rajinikanth Ji at Raj Bhavan yesterday on a courtesy meet. I heartily welcome him to the great land of Jharkhand."

Rajinikanth has a tradition of embarking on spiritual sojourns to the serene Himalayas after completing every film. However, in 2010, he took a pause and temporarily suspended this tradition owing to his health concerns. The actor resumed his spiritual journey after completing the films Kaala and 2.0. And due to the pandemic, he couldn't do it for the last two years

Jailer has been winning over the audience ever since its release. Rajinikanth’s last few films failed to create much of an impact with the fans, but the kind of response that Jailer is getting is an indication that the actor’s star power and charisma is unparalleled.

