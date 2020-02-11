Rajinikanth targeted once again by the DMK leader; Dayanidhi Maran speaks in support of Thalapathy Vijay

DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, also a former Union Minister, recently made a controversial comment against Rajinikanth in support of Thalapathy Vijay.

Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay have hit the headlines once again. While Vijay is in the news over Income Tax department raid at his residence in Chennai, Rajinikanth has hit the headlines over reports of him to have a political party soon. DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, also a former Union Minister, recently made a controversial comment against Rajinikanth in support of Thalapathy Vijay. He slammed TN BJP government for targetting Bigil star by protesting on the sets of his upcoming film, Master.

IB Times quoted the DMK leader saying, "In Tamil Nadu, because of the elections coming next year, Mr Rajinikanth, gets 1 crore relief. Fantastic, your offers are working whereas BJP's faceless target is Vijay. The actor is been picked up from his shooting spot in Neyveli and was forcefully transported to Chennai. And the whole schedule of his film was cancelled and huge loss has been taken place."

Darbar actor Rajinikanth had hit the headlines in 2005 over IT raid, however, the IT department withdrew the case as the recovery amount was less than one crore.

Meanwhile, Vijay is back on the sets of his upcoming film, Master. Thalapathy Vijay's selfie with his fans from the sets has taken social media by storm.

To unversed, Vijay had to accompany the IT officials from the sets of his upcoming film Master for further investigations in the operation at his residence in Chennai.

Credits :IB Times

