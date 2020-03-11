Rajinikanth & Thalapathy Vijay's throwback PHOTO is the perfect example of two legends in one frame

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

We have caught hold of an unseen picture of Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth on social media which is unmissable. Check out the picture.

Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay are two big names that rule the South film industry and there is no second doubt about this fact. Both of them have their respective fan followings whose numbers have been increasing at a tremendous rate in the past few years. And the best part is that they have excelled in their respective fields and have proved their mettle down in the South. As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the two actors.

Both Rajini Sir and the Master actor can be seen posing together in the picture which appears to have been clicked at some event. Vijay keeps it simple as he is seen wearing a gingham print loose shirt. He also sports a pair of glasses and nails the nerdy look. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is seen wearing a blue-colored denim shirt in the picture. It is amazing to see these two legends in one single frame!

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Vijay will be next seen in the movie Master which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and others in pivotal roles. It is slated to be released on April 9, 2020. Just like Vijay, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Annaatthe which has been produced by Kalanithi Maran and is directed by Siva. It also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Vela Ramamoorthy and others in pivotal roles.

