Rajinikanth thanks Bear Grylls; Calls participation in Man vs Wild an unforgettable experience

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and thanked Bear Grylls while stating that he had an unforgettable experience during the shooting of Man Vs Wild

Following his participation in Man vs Wild, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and thanked the Bear Grylls. He also stated that it was an unforgettable experience while thanking the Discovery Channel. He was at Bandipur Reserve, Karnataka, for the shooting of the episode. While meeting the press at Chennai airport after the shooting, he stated that there was no major injury but a minor injury and it did not disturb the shooting. He said that a small thorn dug into his foot, which was cured as soon as it happened.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the show. Former American President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin also appeared in the episodes of Man Vs Wild along with Bear Grylls. If reports are to be believed, after Rajinikanth, Bollywood star will also take part in the show on January 30, 2020. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s air travel to Mysuru to shoot for the show was disturbed following a technical glitch on the flight that he was travelling. The flight, which started from Chennai, made an emergency landing at the Meenambakkam airport.

Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 29, 2020

New reports have now surfaced, claiming that Rajinikanth will donate his remuneration for the show, to the family of his guru K Balachandar, who introduced Rajinikanth to the film industry. However, no official statement has been made yet. On the work front, he will be seen in Siruthai Siva’s film tentatively titled Thalaivar 168.

Credits :Twitter

Read More