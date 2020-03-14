Rajinikanth thanks fans for their support after his announcement on political entry

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and thanked his fans and media friends for standing by him after his political announcement.

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday took to his Twitter space to thank his fans and the media for this support after he announced his political plans earlier this week. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, “I thank the media, press, my fans and the members of my party for helping me deliver the message even to the people from a humble background, that now is the time to bring in a change in the politics of Tamil Nadu”.

Rajinikanth addressed the press and confirmed his political entry on Thursday. The announcement came after his meeting with the senior members of Rajini Makkal Mandram earlier. He also announced that he would not be the Chief Minister candidate from his party. Post his announcement, several celebrities and politicians from Tamil Nadu have been issuing statements. His announcement was lauded by several media persons including Karthik Subbaraj, Baradhiraja among the others.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. Produced by Lyca productions, the film hit the big screens during Pongal festival. The film had Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. His next film titled Annaatthe, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is currently being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji film city. The film has an ensemble of cast list including Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Sathish, Soori among the others. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens this year.

Credits :Twitter

