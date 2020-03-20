Rajinikanth thanks government's efforts to contain COVID 19; Urges people to cooperate

Taking to Twitter, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth urged people to cooperate th government in containing the crisis of Coronavirus. He also thanked the Tamil Nadu government for its measures to control the outspread of the virus.

Following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, several celebrities have been taking to social media to spread awareness among people in order to contain the virus. Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and thanked the Tamil Nadu government for its efforts to handle the crisis and he also requested people to cooperate the government in fighting the disease. He also requested the government to aid people who struggle to meet their daily needs, at a time when the virus scare is growing day by day.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss directorial Darmar. The cop thriller had Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as leading ladies. The revenge drama had Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist and Yogi Babu played Rajinikanth's sidekick. Anirudh Ravidhandar composed the film's music and it was bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film ran into trouble when the distributor's association alleged that Darbar failed to fetch them profit and the film's director even went on to file police complaint stating that people from the association have been issuing him threats.

pic.twitter.com/Rtz4OJmsUG — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 19, 2020

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as female leads. While some suggest that the film will be a rural drama, no information on the film's genre has been officially released yet. Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key role in Annaatthe. The film's shooting has been postponed citing the outbreak of Coronavirus. D Iman has been roped in to compose music for the film.

