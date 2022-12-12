Rajinikanth: The Emperor of Indian Cinema

We all know Rajinikanth as Thalaiva, a moniker given to him by his fans. However, there's enough to know about the superstar- beyond camera lenses. Today, as he turns 72, we take a look at the person he is and not just as the superstar." This boy has fire in his eyes. He will be a phenomenon someday," said Balachander, who gave Shivaji Rao Gaekwad a break in the industry as Rajinikanth. And the rest is history!

Rajinikanth's illustrious body of work in Indian cinema has been incredible but there are a few things about him, some behind-the-scenes tales that will leave you amazed. During the shooting of Sivaji The Boss (2007), Rajinikanth was given a high-end vanity van. However, he refused to use it. Instead, he headed straight to the make-up room of the studio. One of the many reasons why his fans grew up idolising him! This is an unknown fact that before entering into films, Rajinikanth, once called Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, did many odd jobs including that of a bus conductor. And today, he's unarguably the biggest star in Indian cinema with no starry tantrums. His modesty, humility, and patience make him what he is today. Off film sets, he can be seen in a simple mundu and shirt.

Philanthropic endeavours He donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund in December 2015 for the flood-hit victims of Tamil Nadu and Rs 50 lakh in 2021 to the CM's COVID-19 Relief Fund. It is another well-known fact that he paid distributors who suffered losses due to Lingaa, but purely on humanitarian grounds. That's the enduring appeal of Rajinikanth! He is a producer’s man The biggest superstar of Indian Cinema, Rajinikanth is known for being punctual on sets. He makes sure to be extremely careful and punctual to reach his shoots and events on time. When choosing a script, Thalaiva looks for commercial viability first.