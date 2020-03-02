Rajinikanth: These PHOTOS of the Darbar actor spending time with a baby are adorable; Take a look

Rajinikanth is seen spending quality time with an adorable baby in a few pictures which we have come across while scrolling through feeds on social media. Take a look at the pictures.

Rajinikanth has a fan following not only in India but around the world and none of us can deny this fact. How the South superstar has entertained audiences for decades with his acting prowess is worth applauding for. Apart from being a storehouse of talent, the Darbar actor is also known to be a humble person with benevolent nature. There is not a single time when Rajinikanth has disappointed his fans or well-wishers by turning down their requests.

If you do not believe us then you should have a look at the recent series of pictures that we have come through on social media. The Thalaiva actor is seen spending quality time with a fan's baby in the pictures that are worth a watch! In one of the pictures, Rajini Sir is also seen posing for the camera while holding the little munchkin. In yet another picture, the Petta star is seen gently caressing the child’s cheeks.



On the professional front, Rajinikanth began this year with a good start and his first movie to be released is Darbar which has received a positive response from audiences and film critics. The superstar is currently prepping for his next movie Annaatthe that was initially titled Thalaivar 168. The much-awaited movie has been directed by Siva and is produced by Kalanithi Maran. The family entertainer also features Nayanthara, Khushboo, Keerthy Suresh, Vela Ramamoorthy, Soori, Sathish and Meena in pivotal roles.

