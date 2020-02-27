Rajinikanth: These throwback PHOTOS of the Annaatthe actor with wife Latha deserve your attention

We have come across some rare throwback pictures of Annaatthe star Rajinikanth and his wife Latha. Check out the unseen pictures of the adorable couple.

Superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha celebrated 39 years of togetherness on Wednesday i.e. February 26, 2020. Love for them is completely timeless and ageless and their happy married life is the perfect proof! To add to the fans' delight, their daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a rare throwback picture of the adorable couple on social media which literally broke the internet. It happens to be a black and white picture in which the Thalaivar actor is seen posing by his wife.

In the midst of all this, we have found something special while scrolling through the never-ending feeds on Instagram. We have come across a few more throwback pictures of Rajini Sir and his wife which are unmissable! In one of the pictures, the lovely couple can be seen cutting the ribbon together at some event. In yet another picture, the superstar’s wife is seen apparently doing his ‘aarti.’ There is one more lovely picture which is probably from their wedding day.

Check out the unseen throwback pictures of Rajinikanth and his wife Latha below:

On the professional front, the superstar is currently gearing up for his next movie Annaatthe. It happens to be a family entertainer which was initially titled Thalaivar 168. The shooting schedule for the movie is currently undergoing in Hyderabad post which the team will move back to Chennai. For the unversed, Annaatthe has been helmed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva under the production of Sun Pictures. It also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khusbu Sunar, Sathish, Soori, Meena and others in pivotal roles.

