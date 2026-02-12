Rajinikanth to be paid Rs 225 crore for film with Kamal Haasan? Here’s what we know

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reportedly set to join hands, reuniting on the big screen after decades. While the film has yet to be officially announced, reports suggest that the Jailer actor has been paid a massive sum of Rs 225 crore for the project.

Rajinikanth gets a remuneration of Rs 225 crore for movie with Kamal Haasan?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Rajinikanth has reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 225 crore for a co-lead role in the upcoming film. Tentatively titled Thalaivar174 X KH238, the movie will mark his reunion with Kamal Haasan and is said to be a slice-of-life comedy revolving around the theme of friendship.

Interestingly, there are also reports claiming that Rajinikanth was paid Rs 150 crore for Jailer 2. However, these remain unconfirmed, as the makers have not made any official announcement.

While further details are awaited, the upcoming film is reportedly being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A promo shoot was recently wrapped up, reportedly featuring the two stalwarts in an ’80s-style vintage setup.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in the lead role in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film will see Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles and will also feature Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview, Mithun Chakraborty hinted that the film may include a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. However, the makers have not issued any official confirmation so far. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number.

While the release date has yet to be announced, the makers are reportedly aiming for a mid-2026 release.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is expected to begin work on a film tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The project is set to be co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Don fame Cibi Chakravarthy.

Initially, the project was announced with director Sundar C at the helm. However, due to prior commitments, the filmmaker later opted out.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently in the early stages of his next film, tentatively titled KH237. The upcoming project will be directed by the Anbarivu duo, based on a screenplay by Syam Pushkaran. Reports indicate that the shoot is expected to go on floors in April 2026, depending on the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by (Valai Pechu). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur dismisses marriage rumors with Dhanush: ‘I think 14th Feb is going to be April Fools Day’