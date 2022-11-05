Rajinikanth to play a special cameo in daughter Aishwaryaa's directorial Laal Salaam; Read details

The big announcement about Rajinikanth's next is here. He will be joining hands with his daughter and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for a new film titled Laal Salaam. However, it's not Rajinikanth's film, he is just playing a cameo role. Laal Salaam will star Vishu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. AR Rahman is the music composer. The official launch of Laal Salaam will be made with a pooja ceremony today, November 5. It is produced by Lyca Productions. Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023. More details will be announced soon.

Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa is known for her 2012 film titled 3 starring Dhanush, and Vai Raja Vai. She also helmed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that highlighted stunt choreographers. Sharing the big announcement along with the title poster, which shows a cricket helmet on fire, the makers wrote on Twitter, "#LalSalaam to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one & only Superstar @rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by@ash_rajinikanth Starring@TheVishnuVishal &@vikranth_offl in the leads Music by@arrahman." Take a look at Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa's Lal Salaam poster here:

Apart from Laal Salmaan, Rajinikanth has reportedly also teamed up with Lyca Productions for another film, which has not been announced. He will be seen next in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi, who will be playing crucial roles in the action entertainer. In addition to this, Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar will also be seen as the antagonist opposite Thalaivi in the movie. Also Read: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi pushed, Ajith Kumar dubs for Thunivu: South Newswrap, November 4

