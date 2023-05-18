Rajinikanth to quit acting career after 171st film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars, who has been ruling the South film industry since five decades. However, every now and then, rumours of the actor ending his acting career make headlines. Now, yet again, it is reported that his 171st project will be his last film. And for his last film, the superstar will reportedly team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In the latest interview, acclaimed Tamil filmmaker and actor He said Mysskin, who is playing a role in Lokesh Kanagaraj, revealed about Rajinikanth's Thalaviar 171. He said Rajinikanth will be teaming up with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 171st film. Mysskin also revealed that Thalaivar171 may be the last movie in the superstar's illustrious career that spanned over 5 decades.

The director also added that it was Rajinikanth who personally called up Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct his last. However, an official regarding any of this is awaited. It is not sure if Thalaviar 171 will be his last film but the reports of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj has surely excited fans.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his daughter Aishwaryaa's directorial film Lal Salaam. The superstar has been travelling back and forth to Mumbai for the shoot of the film. He is playing the cameo role of Moideen Bhai in the film. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is scheduled to release this year.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He is playing the role of Jailer, who is on a mission in the film. It also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. The film will arrive during Vinayaka Chaturthi Festival this August.

After this, the superstar announced his next with Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. According to reports, Chiyaan Vikram is in talks to play an antagonist role in the film.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth greets fans with his signature vanakkam and warm smile as he gets clicked at Mumbai airport; VIDEO