Rajinikanth to Ram Charan: Check out highest-paid actors of South Indian Cinema

The South Indian film industry has a number of superstars who enjoy immense popularity and receive handsome paychecks. These actors are not only celebrated in their respective regions but are also considered as national icons. From Rajinikanth, the legend, to Kamal Haasan, the versatile actor, the South Indian cinema has given birth to a league of extraordinary gentlemen.

Let's take a look at the highest-paid male actors in the South, with their incredible talent. Sata sourced from GQ India.com, the following are the highest-paid male actors in the South.

Rajinikanth: (Rs 150 crore approx)

Rajinikanth's unique style and charismatic on-screen presence have earned him a massive fan following worldwide. He is also the highest-paid actor in the South, with a salary of 150 crore rupees approx.

Prabhas: (Rs 150 crore)

Prabhas gained international recognition for his lead role in the blockbuster "Baahubali" series. His dedication to his craft and impressive physique have earned him a huge fan base as well as the respect of many filmmakers. Prabhas is a force to be reckoned with in the industry, earning between Rs 100-150 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay: (Rs 150 crore)

Thalapathy Vijay's impeccable acting skills and charismatic on-screen presence have propelled him to the top ranks of the highest-paid actors in the South. He shares the same remuneration of Rs 150 crore approx per film with Prabhas and Rajinikanth, cementing his status as a top earner in the Kollywood industry.

Kamal Haasan (Rs 150 crore)

Kamal Haasan, a legendary actor and filmmaker, is an Indian cinema icon. His dedication to his craft has earned him immense respect and a salary of close to Rs 150 crore, putting him among the highest-paid in the South.

Allu Arjun: (Rs 125 crore)

Allu Arjun's dynamic performances and stylish dance moves have earned him a large fan base. He receives a salary of Rs 125 crore, per film. He charged Rs 45 crore for Pushpa 1 and has repprted;y demanded double the amount for part 2, which is titled Pushpa:The Rule.

Ram Charan: (Rs 100 crore)

Ram Charan, the son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi, has established himself in the industry through powerful roles and stellar performances, and the actor earns Rs. 100 crore per film. This has likely happened after the release of RRR. Previously, he used to charge between Rs 35-50 crore per film. However, there is no official word regarding the same anywhere.

Advertisement

Jr NTR: (Rs 60-80 crore)

Jr NTR is a multi-talented actor known for his versatility and action. His remuneration ranges between Rs. 60 and Rs. 80 crore per film. I read an article on Financial Express that stated the actor's fee for each film, before RRR, was around Rs 12 crore. For SS Rajamouli’s RRR, he received a payment of Rs 45 crore approx.

The South Indian film industry boasts of a talented and accomplished cast of actors who not only excel in their craft but also command high pay.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu season 7: How much do contestants charge to be on Nagarjuna's reality show?