Rajinikanth to resume his long followed tradition of spiritual journey to Himalayas after Jailer release?

Superstar Rajinikanth is known as a god figure in the South film industry. The actor's next Jailer is a highly anticipated and awaited film. The film is gearing up for a grand release next month. And reportedly after that, the superstar will be embarking on spiritual sojourns to the Himalayas. He has been following this tradition after every film for many years.

Rajinikanth has a tradition of embarking on spiritual sojourns to the serene Himalayas after completing every film. He reportedly takes time and travels to the Himalayas to seek solace and rejuvenate after wrapping up his every film. According to reports, after the release of Jailer, he will be heading on his spiritual journey. He has wrapped up the production work and also attended the grand audio launch that took place last week.

The Darbar actor has been following this tradition to the Himalayas for years. However, in 2010, he took a pause and temporarily suspended this tradition due to his health issues. The actor resumed his spiritual journey after completing the films Kaala and 2.0. Unfortunately, the pandemic disrupted his travel plans for two years.

Now, Rajinikanth is all set to immerse himself once again in the tranquillity of the Himalayas. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited. He recently enjoyed a relaxing holiday in the Maldives.

About Jailer

Jailer, which features Rajinikanth as a prison officer aka Jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, is touted to be a dark comical thriller. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appears as the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal are also part of the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project.

Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10, clashing at the box office with Dhyan Sreenivasan's Malayalam film Jailer and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar.

