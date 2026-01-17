Rajinikanth to resume Jailer 2 schedule from January 20 shoot? Here's what we know

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently involved in the work for his next release, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. As fans eagerly await official updates from the makers, it appears that the team is set to kick off the next schedule of shooting from January 20, 2026.

Is Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 set to begin shooting from January 20?

According to online buzz, the Jailer 2 team is set to begin shooting on January 20. The upcoming schedule will be a two-day shoot that will take place in Athirappilly, Kerala. However, as of now, this remains just a report, with the makers yet to confirm the same officially.

As fans eagerly await the film’s release in mid-2026, actor Vijay Sethupathi confirmed his presence in the film earlier this week. The actor revealed to The Hollywood Reporter India that he has done a cameo role in the film out of love for Rajinikanth and for the opportunity to learn from him.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming action-comedy drama starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film serves as a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. Actors such as Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others are expected to make appearances.

Recently, in an interview with Bengali media, actor Mithun Chakraborty also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan would appear in the film, though no official confirmation has been made yet. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film

After wrapping up Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The upcoming film will be directed by Don fame Cibi Chakravarthy and co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. The movie will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Initially, Thalaivar173 was announced with director Sundar C at the helm, marking a reunion after several years. However, the filmmaker later opted out of the project due to prior commitments. Subsequently, several directors were reported to have narrated scripts to Rajinikanth, including Ashwath Marimuthu, Nithilan Saminathan, and Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

In a recent media interaction, the superstar confirmed that the film would be a proper commercial entertainer and would go on floors in April this year.

