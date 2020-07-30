  • facebook
Rajinikanth travelled to Kelambakkam with an e pass reveals Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Prakash has now reportedly stated that Rajinikanth had an e-pass to travel to Kelambakkam. The news reports previously stated that the Darbar actor had travelled to Kelambakkam to meet his daughter in his Lamborghini.
Rajinikanth,South,Chennai Corporation Commissioner
The Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Prakash has now reportedly said that the south megastar Rajinikanth had an e-pass to travel to Kelambakkam. The news reports previously stated that the Darbar actor had travelled to Kelambakkam to meet his daughter in his Lamborghini. The picture of the Annaatthe actor driving his Lamborghini went viral on social media. Many people questioned the south megastar's decision to travel to another area during the COVID 19 crisis was not appropriate. But, now the Chennai Corporation Commissioner has clarified that the actor had all the proper documents and permission in place including an e pass for his travel to Kelambakkam.

On the work front, the southern superstar will be seen in the film Annaatthe. Rajinikanth will be essaying the lead role in the southern flick. The southern film, Annaatthe also stars Keerthy Suresh in a key role. The fans and followers of the south megastar Rajinikanth are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. Due to the COVID 19 crisis, the shooting of the film Annaatthe has reportedly been affected.

The film is helmed by ace southern director Siva. Now, all eyes are on Annaatthe as the fans and film audiences have a lot of expectations from the film. The fans of the Darbar actor are looking forward to know what character the superstar plays in the highly anticipated film Annaatthe.

(ALSO READ: Rajinikanth’s recent visit to his Kelambakkam farmhouse makes Chennai Corporation to probe about his e pass)

Credits :hindustantimes.com

