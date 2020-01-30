Rajinikanth in trouble after shooting at a tiger reserve for Man vs Wild; Activists demand his arrest

Rajinikanth is in trouble again following the shooting of an episode for Man vs Wild at the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. Many activists have protested against the same and have also demanded his arrest.

Superstar Rajinikanth recently grabbed headlines when it was reported that the Darbar actor will be shooting for the popular show Man vs Wild along with TV presenter Bear Grylls. The shooting for this episode took place at the Bandipur National Park which is situated in the state of Karnataka. However, this did not go well with a few activists who have now expressed their anger over the same. Not only that, they have also demanded Rajinikanth’s arrest at the earliest.

For the unversed, the park also happens to be a tiger reserve which has specifically sparked these protests. Moreover, the activists are also scared that the presence of the crew in the area may endanger the animals living there and also ignite forest fires which would be unstoppable because of the dry weather conditions. According to one of the activists, the episode could have been shot during the monsoons implying the dry weather that is currently prevailing there.

(ALSO READ: Rajinikanth injured during the filming of Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls; Shooting halted)

Well, Rajinikanth is still to comment on the entire issue. A little while back, another shocking news emerged on the internet that the Petta actor has been injured during the shooting of the show. However, Rajinikanth cleared the air upon his return that he had sustained a minor injury which did not hamper the shooting. According to media reports, a small thorn had dug his foot which was treated immediately. It is to be noted here that prior to Rajinikanth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also a part of the show.

Credits :Times of India

Read More