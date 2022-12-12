Rajinikanth Turns 72: Dhanush wishes superstar on birthday; Dulquer Salmaan says 'keep inspiring us forever'
As Rajinikanth turned 72 today, Dhanush took to Twitter and penned a birthday wish for Thalaiva. Dulquer Salmaan also wished the superstar with a special post.
As Rajinikanth turned 72 today on 12th December, Dhanush took to Twitter and penned a birthday wish for the Superstar, "Happy birthday THALAIVA". Hey Sinamika star Dulquer Salmaan also wished the superstar with a special post on the micro blogging site,"Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever."
Check out the post below:
Advertisement
Credits: Dhanush Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!