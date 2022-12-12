Rajinikanth Turns 72: Dhanush wishes superstar on birthday; Dulquer Salmaan says 'keep inspiring us forever'

As Rajinikanth turned 72 today, Dhanush took to Twitter and penned a birthday wish for Thalaiva. Dulquer Salmaan also wished the superstar with a special post.

Dec 12, 2022
Photo Courtesy: (Dhanush Instagram)
Dhanush wishes superstar Rajinikanth

As Rajinikanth turned 72 today on 12th December, Dhanush took to Twitter and penned a birthday wish for the Superstar, "Happy birthday THALAIVA". Hey Sinamika star Dulquer Salmaan also wished the superstar with a special post on the micro blogging site,"Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever."

Check out the post below:

Credits: Dhanush Twitter

