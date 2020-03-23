Rajinikanth Tweets about Into The Wild with Bear Grylls; Calls it the most adventures experience of his life

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth stated that Into The Wild with Bear Grylls was the most adventurous experience in his life while thanking Bear Grylls.

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and stated that his experience in Man Vs Wild, the most adventurous one. He also thanked Bear Grylls for the experience and called him his good friend. He wrote on twitter, "One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls

One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls thank you so much my friend @DiscoveryIN — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2020 Rajinikanth's episode in Man Vs Wild's Into The Wild wemt on air in Discovery channel’s streaming app, Discovery Plus on Monday morning at 7. It is to be noted that Rajinikanth's episode was the first episode in the app. The episode was aired on Discovery Channel at 8 pm on Monday. It was announced by the network that the app will also have the episode’s Behind The Scene.

Previously, many celebrities and world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barak Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bollywood star too took part in it. Man Vs Wild's Into The Wild features celebrities exploring the wild with the help of Bear Grylls and overcoming the challenges that come the way. The show has a massive follwers and global audiences. Rajinikanth’s episode was shot at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

