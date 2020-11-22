Is Rajinikanth unwell and taking rest at his farmhouse? Here's the TRUTH

Rajinikanth's fans are not only keeping an eye on the superstar's upcoming films but also on his health.

Reports have been doing rounds that superstar Rajinikanth is unwell due to fever and is taking rest at his farmhouse. However, there is no truth to this. According to reports in TOI, Rajinikanth is fit and fine and is at his own residence with family. Rajinikanth's fans are not only keeping an eye on the superstar's upcoming films but also on his health. Last month, the Petta actor had released the statement on his health after a speculated leaked letter about his entry in politics went viral.

Last month, Rajinikanth had cleared the air stating "The letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors' advice is true." Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections in 2021, Rajinikanth decided to comment and clear the speculations regarding his political plunge. On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Siruthai Siva directorial, Annaatthe. The film is the talk of the town since its inception due to its star cast. Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will feature in important roles, and this is going to be one of the highlights.

The first schedule of the upcoming film was wrapped up ahead of lockdown. Reportedly, the makers are planning to complete the shoot in one go at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City in the coming days. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and it also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key supporting roles.

Credits :ETimes

