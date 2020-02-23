Rajinikanth, Vijay attend publicity events: Producer Suresh Kamatchi fumes over Trisha’s absence

Producer Suresh Kamatchi lashed out at Trisha for not attending the promotional event of her upcoming release - Paramapadha Vilayattu.

Recently, a publicity event related to Trisha’s upcoming release – Paramapadha Vilayattu – was held. Paramapadha Vilayattu is a heroine-centric subject and also stars Nanda, Richard and others in pivotal roles. The team has announced February 28 as the release date. Bankrolled by 24 Hours (production house), Paramapadha Vilayattu has RD Rajasekar cranking the camera while Amreesh Ganesh scores music.

While speaking at the function, producer Suresh Kamatchi heaped praises on director Thiru and said his expertise was akin to have made 10 films earlier and also added that it would be a landmark film in Trisha’s career. However, the producer was left miffed with leading stars not attending promotions. When people like Rajinikanth and Vijay can do so, what’s stopping the others from taking the lead, the producer asked. He, pointed out, that stars are being paid for their popularity as well and they need to have the responsibility of attending promotional events.

Meanwhile, besides Paramapadha Vilayattu, Trisha is part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. Ponniyin Selvan also casts Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, and others in the lead and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Trisha is also teaming up with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for the first time in Jeethu Joseph’s Ram. She had made her Mollywood debut with Nivin Pauly’s Hey Jude, which was directed by Shyama Prasad. She also has the delayed Sathuranga Vetta 2 alongside Arvind Swamy.

Credits :Nakheeran

Read More