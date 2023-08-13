Rajinikanth visits Badrinath temple after Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar co-starrer Jailer's humongous success

Jailer has been released, and fans are over the moon as they finally get to see the Rajinikanth they have long missed seeing on the big screen. The actor is currently not in town to celebrate the humongous success of the film with the rest of the team. As everyone knows, Rajinikanth is very spiritual, and he visited the Badrinath Temple on Saturday.



During the temple visit, the Petta actor also interacted with a few of his fans. The actor was seen wearing a light blue sweater as he attracted fans' attention, who were obviously excited to see Rajinikanth in such close proximity.



A day before the release of Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer, Rajinikanth left for the Himalayas. The actor had reportedly said that he was going to the Himalayas after four years. He was not able to go there for the last few years due to COVID restrictions. Before leaving, when the actor was asked about his response to Jailer, he stated that people can watch the film and form their own opinion.



Now, it definitely seems that the audience has formed the opinion that the film is a worthy movie that perfectly captures the magnetic charisma possessed by Rajinikanth.



Rajinikanth spotted at Badrinath Temple

Rajinikanth’s Nelson Dilipkumar-directed Jailer is a monstrous success

Jailer has been winning over the audience ever since its release. Rajinikanth’s last few films failed to create much of an impact with the fans, but the kind of response that Jailer is getting is an indication that the actor’s star power and charisma is unparalleled.



The film also marks a renaissance of sorts for its director, Nelson Dilipkumar. His last release was the Thalapthy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Shine Tom Chacko starrer Beast. The film was severely criticized, and the director has managed to rise from that failure with his very next release. After Beast’s release, many had written off Nelson, but he proved his naysayers wrong along with Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander in Jailer.

Jailer consists of a grand star cast comprising the likes of heavyweights such as Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shivarajkumar. Not just Rajinikanth’s performance as Muthuvel Pandian, but Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar’s cameos are also being lauded as exceptional.

