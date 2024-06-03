Rajinikanth Vs Jr NTR box office battle: Vettaiyan set to clash with Devara on Diwali 2024

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is a name that needs no introduction. The actor has proven that age is just a number as the actor is currently doing many high-octane consecutive projects. Meanwhile, he is currently on a 15-day spiritual visit to several places along the Himalayas.

Now, in a recent update, during a recent conversation, Rajinikanth has spoken up about the shoot schedule of Coolie, and also revealed the release date of Vettaiyan. Have a look!

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan to release on October 10

During a conversation with the sacred temple guruji, Rajinikanth mentioned that he has completed his portions from Vettaiyan and we are planning to release the film on October 10.

In the same conversation, Thalaivar also mentioned that the shooting of Coolie is scheduled to commence on June 10 which clearly signifies that after Rajinikanth's spiritual trip, the actor has plans to start shooting for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Also, if the date mentioned by Rajinikanth is confirmed, then it will be an epic box office clash between Rajinikanth, and Jr NTR as the latter's Devara: Part 1 is all set for its grand release on October 10, 2024.

More about Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is a political-thriller flick, helmed by Jai Bhim fame director T J Gnanavel. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features a great cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, Rakshan, G.M. Sundar, and many others in key roles. According to sources, Fahadh Faasil is likely to play an antagonist.

The soundtrack was composed by superstar Anirudh Ravichander, and Sony Soundtrack South purchased the music rights. Subaskaran Allirajah bankrolled the action thriller under the name of Lyca Productions.

Watch Vettaiyan official glimpse

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Rajinikanth is also gearing up for an epic partnership with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the action film Coolie. According to sources, Rajinikanth's Coolie would not be part of Lokesh's LCU Universe but will be a standalone film starring Rajinikanth and others.

The film is touted as the greatest action thriller movie ever created, with Rajinikanth in a new mass avatar.

It has also been speculated that Shruti Haasan will appear in the film, playing Rajinikanth's daughter. Meanwhile, neither the filmmakers nor the stars have issued an official confirmation. The production was bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures, and the soundtrack was composed by famous composer Anirudh Ravichander.

More about Jr NTR's Devara

Devara: Part 1 is one of the anticipated projects of Jr NTR as the actor will be featuring in a double. The flick helmed by director Koratala Siva also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Chaitra Rai, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

