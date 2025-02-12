Rajinikanth vs Thalapathy Vijay fan war: Superstar’s team issues statement against offensive remarks made about latter

Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay are undoubtedly two of the biggest icons in Tamil cinema. Over the years, there have been multiple rumors of rivalry between the two, which got fuelled more due to their clashing fan bases. However, both the actors have always maintained a cordial equation with one another nonetheless.

And recently, it was Rajinikanth’s team on behalf of the actor who stood up to silence once and for all after a criticizing comment was made on Thalapathy Vijay by one of his fans.

It so happened that a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) claiming to be a Rajinikanth fan posted some derogatory comments against Thalapathy Vijay, comparing the two stars. However, it was Thalaiava’s team that promptly took action and issued a formal statement on behalf of the Jailer star, expressing his views on the matter at large.

As per Times Now, the statement issued by Rajinikanth’s team read, “These remarks are entirely unacceptable and go against the principles upheld by true Rajinikanth fans. The repeated sharing of such harmful content only fosters division and animosity. Media and social networks should take responsibility and refrain from perpetuating such incidents.”

Well, this has not been the first time the buzz around an alleged rivalry between Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth has surfaced. During a press event ahead of the release of his film Lal Salaam, the latter addressed the matter.

Rajinikanth had mentioned how he witnessed Thalapathy Vijay grow up right before his eyes. As a result, the question of rivalry between them was pointless. Moreover, the senior actor also remembered the first meeting that happened between them, where he advised Vijay to concentrate on his studies and finish his schooling.

Coming to their respective work fronts, Rajinikanth has Coolie with Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up next. He also has Jailer 2 in the making. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is all set for his alleged last film, Jana Nayagan, before entering into full-time politics.