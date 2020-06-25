Rajinikanth was painted in silver paint for Enthiran photoshoot and THESE throwback pics are unbelievable

Recently, cinematographer Richard M Nathan shared a secret about the superstar Rajinikanth that will leave you stunned.

Superstar Rajinikanth never talks about the efforts and dedication that he puts for his roles in the films but instead, he lets his onscreen performance speak about it. One of his roles, from the 2008 film, Enthiran still remains one of the favourites among the audience. Directed by Shankar, the actor left his fans amazed with his powerful onscreen persona and larger than life image. Recently, cinematographer Richard M Nathan shared a secret about Thalaiva that will leave you stunned. Richard M Nathan took to Twitter and shared a few unseen throwback photos of Rajinikanth from the film's photoshoot.

One can see in the picture, Rajinikanth in silver paint and many assumed it is has been created by Computer-generated imagery (CGI) app. But the secret is that Rajinikanth got himself full painted for this role. "This was a photoshoot I did for #enthiran in 2008. Ppl thot it was CGI, it's not. Thalaivar was pained for the shoot. Check the unreleased second photo. @shankarshanmugh #throwback #alwaysthalaivar #superstar (sic)," Richard M Nathan revealed in his Tweet as he shared a few unseen photos.

Check out the tweet below:

This was a photoshoot I did for #enthiran in 2008.

Ppl thot it was CGI, it's not. Thalaivar was pained for the shoot. Check the unreleased second photo. @shankarshanmugh #throwback #alwaysthalaivar #superstar pic.twitter.com/UNkyNCNNIc — Richard M Nathan (@Richardmnathan) June 24, 2020

Enthiran is a science fiction action film written and directed by S. Shankar. The film featured Rajinikanth and in lead roles with Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam and Karunas in supporting roles.

Enthiran was followed up by its standalone sequel, 2.0, which released in 2018. The film starred and Amy Jackson.

