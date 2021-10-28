Rajinikanth watches Annaatthe with grandsons Yathra and Linga; Shares a picture perfect moment

Rajinikanth is spending enough time with his family at home. After receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award 2021, the superstar watched his upcoming film Annaatthe with grandsons Yathra and Linga. Sharing a photo with Dhanush's sons and wife Latha, Rajinikanth wrote, "I saw the movie Annaatthe with my grandson yesterday."

Meanwhile, Annaatthe trailer was released yesterday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in pivotal roles. The trailer of Annaatthe looks every bit intriguing, power-packed and seems to be pure mass. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has music scored by D.Imman

Check out Rajinikanth's latest post below:

Meanwhile, on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke award 2021, Rajinikanth remembered his mentor and guru K Balachander. "I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me. My friend from Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague, Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, directors, technicians who worked with me and co-artists, distributors, executors, media, press, and all my fans. And, Tamil people, without them I am nobody. I thank the Tamil people who have given me my life. Jai Hind!," the Darbar actor said in his speech at the awards ceremony.