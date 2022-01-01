Rajinikanth wishes fans Happy New Year in his unique style; WATCH

Superstar Rajinikanth always makes it a point to take out time for his numerous fans. Wishing his fans on New Years, Thalaiva greeted everyone with folded hands. Our beloved star donned a simple white cotton kurta and mundu as he stepped out of his residence. The actor shares an extremely special bond with his fans.

Just recently, he compiled a special video message for his fan who was not keeping a good health. He wished the fan a speedy recovery and he even apologised for not being able to visit her personally. His fans simply love the star for his simplistic yet worm attitude. These small yet meaningful gestures are definitely part of the reason why Rajini Sir holds such a special place with his loyal viewers.

Check out the video below:

In the meantime, the National Award-winning actor celebrated his 71st birthday on December 12, 2021. He shared photographs from this birthday celebration with the family members. Rajinikanth’s daughters Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth were also present on the actor’s special day.

Rajinikanth's was last seen in Siva’s action drama Annaatthe. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film was release on November 4, 2021. The film also starred Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. However, now Rajinikanth’s fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next venture. The actor has not given any clue about his upcoming projects. It remains to be seen with whom the superstar next shares screen with.