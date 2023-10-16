Rajinikanth wishes 'success' for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo ahead of release

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj, features an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, and many more. As the film is all set to hit the big screens on October 19th, the hype surrounding the film is only increasing.

Rajinikanth wishes Leo a massive success

In the most recent update, Superstar Rajinikanth has wished that Leo would be a massive success. As reported by Sun News, the Jailer actor was talking to the press in Nagercoil, when he was asked what he had to say about Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. The actor responded by saying:

“Miga periya vetri adayanamnnu ennodiya vazhthukkal; antha padam miga periya vetri adayanam nnu naan Aandavana vendikkaren (I wish the film is a massive success; I pray to God that the film gets a gigantic triumph)”

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 action film Master. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner Seven Screen Studio. Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera while Lokesh Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj takes care of the editing.

On the professional front

After Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj will be seen collaborating with Rajinikanth in a film tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. The film has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and features Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. Additionally, the film also has the stunt duo Anbariv taking care of the action direction. The director is also slated to have Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, a standalone film with Rolex, Suriya’s character from Vikram, and one film with Prabhas. However, details regarding these projects are not available right now.

As for Rajinikanth, he is currently busy filming for his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, helmed by TJ Gnanavel. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The filming had started in Thiruvananthapuram. The Petta actor will be collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj after this project.

