Rajinikanth wraps up the shoot of Lal Salaam; Aishwarya Rajinikanth pens an emotional note

Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting for his portions in his daughter Aishwarya's directorial film Lal Salaam. The actor is playing a cameo role as Moideen Bhai in the film. Aishwarya shared a pic with her father from sets as he wrapped up the shoot and said working with his miracle.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth took to Instagram and shared a photo from the sets of Lal Salaam. The superstar is seen hugging Aishwarya and posing with a thumbs sign. The cast like Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha are also seen in the photo. They can be seen in all smiles as it's pack up for the superstar.

Sharing the big news of Rajinikanth's wrap-up in Lal Salaam, she wrote in caption, "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawra for THE SUPERSTAR."

About Lal Salaam

In June, Rajinikanth traveled back and forth to Mumbai for the shoot of his daughter Aishwarya's directorial film Lal Salaam. The first look was also released in May and introduced him as Moideen Bhai. The poster received a backlash for the poor quality from a few netizens on the Internet. Although fans loved his new look, many were disappointed with the poster.

The superstar also shared screen space with legendary cricketer Kapil Dhev. They shot for a few sequences together in Mumbai.

Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after 7 years with Lal Salaam. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are the lead actors in the film. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, it is slated for a release in 2023. However, an official release date is awaited. The Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman is the music composer of the film.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also waiting for the release of his upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The first single Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia was released recently and took the internet by storm. The film features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Vasanth Ravi. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer is scheduled to release in theatres on August 10.

