Rajinikanth wraps up Vettaiyan shoot; Thalaivar to reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years

Following the success of Jailer last year, superstar Rajnikanth is prepared to make a big comeback with T.J. Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. As per the latest update, the 2.0 star has finished filming for the project, which is scheduled to arrive in October this year. The news was also confirmed by Lyca Productions on their official social media handles.

Rajnikanth completes shooting for his sequences in Vettaiyan

Lyca Productions shared a photo on their social media pages featuring the Kabali star with the team. The caption stated: “And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar @rajnikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan.”

The Chandramukhi star would appear as a police officer in the action drama and the premise is inspired by a real-life incident. However, there’s no official word regarding the same.

Vettaiyan has also been in the headlines as Rajnikanth would share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Notably, the latter wrapped up shooting for his role earlier this month. He revealed the same in his blog with a lineup of pictures captured on set.

Amitabh Bachchan shares photo with Rajinikanth

About Vettaiyan

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Vettaiyan is being helmed by T.J. Gnanavel. The makers have also cast popular faces such as Fahad Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The project was initially titled Thalaivar 170 and the production process started in October last year. While an official release date remains unknown, it is arriving on the big screen in October 2024.

Rajnikanth upcoming movies

The Enthiran star’s next film, titled Coolie, would mark his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Filming for the project has not started yet but the teaser was revealed by Sun Pictures last month.

The producers have not confirmed anything else about the cast members until now. Chandru Anbazhagan has penned the screenplay along with Kanagaraj. The music department would be handled by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date remain unknown for now. While further updates are currently awaited, Kanagraj would get involved with Kaithi 2 after Coolie.

