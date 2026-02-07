Rajinikanth X Kamal Haasan film to be slice-of-life project about friendship? All we know about its plot

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are all set to join hands after four decades for a film. Now, it appears that the promo shoot is underway, with a light-hearted entertainer in the works.

Is Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s film a slice-of-life entertainer?

According to a report by Movies Singapore, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to share the screen soon in what is said to be a slice-of-life entertainer. The film is reportedly centred on a tale of friendship and is expected to be a light-hearted story.

Apparently, the movie’s promo shoot is currently underway on a two-floor set, with one floor designed as a hotel and the other as a mechanic’s workshop. Similar to the Jailer and Jailer 2 promos, the upcoming glimpse is also expected to feature Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander, and will reportedly be shot by acclaimed filmmaker Rajiv Menon.

As of now, these remain rumours, and nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers. However, the report also suggests that the promo will be used to pitch the film to OTT platforms.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in a lead role in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will see Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles and will also feature Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview, Mithun Chakraborty hinted that the film may feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers so far. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to appear in a special dance number.

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, the makers are reportedly aiming for a mid-2026 release.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth will next begin work on a film tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The upcoming project is set to be co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and will be directed by Don fame Cibi Chakravarthy.

Initially, the project was announced with director Sundar C at the helm. However, due to prior commitments, the filmmaker opted out of the project.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will next appear in a lead role in the tentatively titled KH237, directed by the Anbariv duo.

ALSO READ: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: When and where to watch Jiiva starrer comedy movie online