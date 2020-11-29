RajinikanthPoliticalEntry trends as the superstar is likely to make an announcement on November 30

Mark your calendar, Rajinikanth will give out a clear statement on his political entry on November 30.

Rajinikanth's political entry has been the talk of the town since years and according to latest reports, the superstar is set to make an announcement about the same on November 30th. In the wake of the upcoming 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Rajinikanth has arranged a meeting of Rajini Makkal Mandram office-bearers at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam at 9 AM on November 30th. There have been a lot of speculations on Rajinikanth's entry into politics and looks like, for once and all, the Petta star might clear the air regarding the same. However, his supporters are with him and set to welcome whatever decision may come.

#RajinikanthPoliticalEntry has taken Twitter by storm as fans are excited to know what's next in store by the superstar. One of the fans tweeted, "#RajinikanthPoliticalEntry...Let's wait for Nov.30 (tomorrow) whatever the decision is will stand by him - as he is always our role model , inspiration since our childhood." A lot of them have been comparing it with Games Of Thrones and the news is literally getting interesting on social media.

Check out tweets:

Last month, a leaked statement that claimed Rajinikanth's entry into politics took social media by storm. It stated that superstar's entry will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic as he is concerned about health considering his age. Also, the latest reports of him meeting Home Minister Amit Shah has left everyone speculate about his political decision.

Rajinikanth will soon give out a clear statement on his political entry. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

