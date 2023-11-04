Rajinikanth's 1995 mega-hit Muthu set for December re-release

Rajinikanth is undeniably an inspiration to most actors and filmmakers today and has been captivating the audience with his scintillating performances for close to five decades now. The superstar has provided some of the most memorable films like Thalapathi, Sivaji: The Boss, Arunachalam, and most recently, Jailer.

Needless to say, watching the Petta actor on the big screen is a wonderful experience that fans and cinephiles look up to. In the latest update, the makers of Rajinikanth’s 1995 blockbuster film Muthu have revealed that the film is all set for a re-release and will hit the big screens once again in December this year.

Taking to social media, the makers wrote: “Muthu Re-Release This December 2023; Vandhutenu sollu. Na thirumbi vandhutenu sollu (Tell them I’m back) Fan-fav Muthu is coming back this December. Stay tuned for updates on the re-release!”

Check out the post below:

More about Muthu

Muthu is a 1995 action film helmed by KS Ravikumar. The film features an ensemble cast including Meena, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Jayabharathi, Vadivelu, and many more. The film revolves around a zamindar, played by Sarath Babu, and his worker, played by Rajinikanth, falling in love with the same woman and the incidents that follow.

The film was bankrolled by Rajam Balachander and Pushpa Kandasamy under the banner of Kavithalayaa Productions. The music for the film had been composed by AR Rahman, while Ashok Rajan cranked the camera for the film.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in a cameo role in Lal Salaam, which features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles and has been helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He is also a part of TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati. The production of the film has started in Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.

Additionally, the actor has also signed his 171st film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, temporarily titled Thalaivar 171. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the action sequences are choreographed by the stunt duo Anbariv. It was also recently reported that Raghava Lawrence is in talks to play the antagonist in the film.

