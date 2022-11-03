Rajinikanth's 5 headline-worthy statements that are 'life lessons'

Despite all this, his simplicity, and ground-to-earth nature continue to amuse the fans. Whenever Thalaiva makes an off-screen appearance, he refrains from flashy clothes, makeup, or even a wig, something he uses in the movies. Over and above this, he is usually seen in a simple white shirt and mundu or a white kurta and pajama. On this note, today we bring to you some of the most inspiring statements by Rajinikanth, which have stayed with all of us over the years. '

Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the most integral names in the history of Indian cinema. His box office success, demi-god status, and massive fan following are something only one in a million dare to achieve in their lifetime. Even after spending several decades in the industry, the actor is equally enthusiastic about his every project. Not just that, fans also eagerly look forward to and celebrate his every release like a festival.

Miracles do happen

'"Miracles do happen. An ordinary bus conductor is a today sharing the dais with the greatest living legends of India.”'

Future is in your hands

"Yesterday's deeds are what we are living today and today’s deeds alone are going to decide our tomorrow. So, the future is in your hands."

God tests good people

“God gives a lot of things to bad people but he will let them fail eventually. God tests good people a lot but he will never let them down.”

Money in the pocket

“If the food you eat stays in your body, your health will get spoilt. If the money you make stays in your pockets, your life will get spoilt.”

No gain without pain

“You won’t get anything without hard work. What you get without hard work will never fructify.”These statements by the superstar go to show us the essence of his rock-solid belief system."

His inspiring life story

Rajinikanth is someone who does not only preach inspiration but has himself lived a life that is a motivating tale from 'rags-to-riches'. His journey from being a bus conductor to becoming one of the biggest names in Indian cinema was definitely not full of roses. The actor faced several hurdles during his initial days, but he never gave up hope and marched on toward his dreams.

Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in a humble middle-class family, Rajinikanth did several odd jobs during his initial days. He worked as a coolie, as a carpenter, and even carried rice sacks. In search of a better future, Rajinikanth finally attempted the exam to become a bus conductor and started working with the Bangalore Transport Service.

His love for acting made him join the theatre. He later enrolled himself at the Madras Film Institute and paid the fee with help from a friend. During this course, he was noticed by the Tamil film director K. Balachander, who gave him a break in his 1975 drama, Apoorva Raagangal. He had a supporting role in the film about an abusive husband. Later, his first movie as the lead was K. Balachander's Telugu drama film Anthuleni Katha in 1976.

Upcoming films

Rajinikanth fans are extremely excited to witness his magic on the silvers screens once again. Up next, he will play the protagonist in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi, who will be playing crucial roles in the action entertainer. In addition to this, Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar will also be seen as the antagonist opposite Thalaivi in the movie.

Furthermore, he will also be joining forces with his daughter Aishwaryaa for an untitled venture. A source close to the development revealed, “After making a successful debut as a director with 3 in 2012 and Vai Raja Vai in 2015, Aishwarya has been toying with multiple ideas for her third directorial. Through the pandemic, she thought of an idea for her father, Rajinikanth. On sharing the thought, the superstar was supremely excited to work under the direction of Aishwaryaa.”

The source further added, “LYCA Productions too heard the narration and loved the idea. They came on board to produce the film without any second thoughts and are all set to take the film on floors very soon,” the source informed, adding further that the Mahurat Ceremony of Thalaivar 170 and 171 will take place on November 5. The Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth film will be announced on November 5, whereas there is still some time before the banner announces the director of their second film with Superstar. There are at least 3 to 4 top directors of the Tamil Film Industry who are in talks for Thalaivar 171 and the name will be locked by early next year. One of the four is Don fame, Sibi."

