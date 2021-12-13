Rajinikanth's 71 birthday: Superstar celebrates his special day with family and grandchildren at home

Thalaiva Rajinikanth turned 71 on Sunday. Photos of the Superstar celebrating his special day with closed ones have surfaced on social media. The actor was spotted in a simple white cotton shirt and mundu while receiving birthday wishes from the family. The photos are simply the epitome of greatness with simplicity.

It is known to all that the Rajinikanth fans go all out on the actor’s birthday. Also, not just fans and other celebrities but Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his best wishes to Rajinikanth, “A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."

Also, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin composed a special post for our beloved star. The CM wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth who is getting used to innate love! Stepping into his 72nd year, he will continue to entertain the Tamil people for many more years with his unparalleled screenplay; I want to be in good health." Others including Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to social media to convey their wishes to the birthday star.