Rajinikanth's Annaatthe shooting postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe's shooting, which is happening in Hyderabad, has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The shooting of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe has been postponed by the makers of the film due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The film has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as female leads. Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori will be seen playing main supporting roles in Annaatthe. The rural drama is directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures. D Iman has been roped in to compose music for the film.

The makers had earlier planned to shoot the second and third shooting schedules in Kolkata and Pune respectively, after wrapping up the first schedule in Hyderabad. However, they cancelled the shooting in Pune and Kolkata and decided to start the second schedule in Hyderabad. While it has been a few days since it was reported that the second schedule will be resumed in Hyderabad, this news about the postponement of the film comes as an unexpected one. The makers of the film recently revealed the title look, which was earlier called Thalaivar 168.

It is to be noted that major movies of Kollywood including Maanaadu, Valimai’s shootings have also been postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, where he romanced Nayanthara on screen. The film also had Nivedha Thomas playing the role of Rajinikanth's daughter, while Yogi Babu was seen as his sidekick. Suniel Shetty played the main villain and the film was directed by AR Murugadoss.

Credits :The Times Of India

