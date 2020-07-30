Rajinikanth's Annaatthe on a verge to be shelved? Production team rubbishes the report

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been the talk of the town since its inception. However, the recent news about the film being shelved has left fans wonder if it is on a verge to be shelved.

Recently, there were reports that Rajinikanth has returned his remuneration to the producers of the much-awaited film, Annaatthe. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. However, the recent news about the film being shelved has left fans wonder if it is on a verge to be shelved. However, the production team has rubbished the news stating the film is very much on track and that audience should not believe in any kind of such rumours. The news reports also state that the producers of Annaatthe are looking forward to resuming the shooting once the pandemic situation gets normal.

The makers are unhappy about the rumours surrounding the film as they revealed in an interview with an online portal. The upcoming film also stars Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Sathish, Soori and many others. The film will have music by D Imman and is being produced by Kalanithi Maaran under the banner Sun Pictures. Its director Siva and Rajinikanth’s first collaboration. Yesteryear heroines Khushbu and Meena coming back together in Rajinikanth's film is one of the highlights.

Keerthy Suresh will be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time. Sharing the happiness about the same, Keerthy had said, “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir.”

