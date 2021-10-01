Rajinikanth's Annaatthe's first single sung by late SP Balasubrahmanyam to unveil on October 4

Today, the makers of Rajinikanth's Annatthee took to social media and announced a big update about the film, leaving fans excited. The first single of the film will be released on October 4 to fans. The song is more special as it was sung by late legendary Padma Vibhushan Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The makers also shared a new poster of Rajinikanth flaunting his usual aura and swag in mundu look. It is a double treat to fans with Rajinikanth on-screen with Balasubrahmyam's soothing voice. Sharing the big news, the makers wrote on Twitter "#AnnaattheFirstSingle sung by the legendary Padma Vibhushan Thiru #SPBalasubrahmanyam is releasing on October 4th at 6 PM!."

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is fondly known as Thalaivar by millions of his fans, is one of the biggest stars of the film industry. The actor will be seen next in the upcoming film Annaatthe, which is one of the most-awaited and anticipated films in Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Rajinikanth is back as the stylish hero fighting for his people in Annaatthe. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film’s music is composed by D Imman. Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Sathish, Soori, Abhimanyu Singh, and Robo Shankar play pivotal roles in the film.

The film was set to release in theatres on Pongal. However, it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The film will release in theatres on Diwali November 4, 2021.