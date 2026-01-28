Rajinikanth’s autobiography in the works? Daughter Soundarya confirms and calls it a ‘global phenomenon’

Superstar Rajinikanth has led an illustrious career in cinema, beginning with his work in the Tamil film industry. Beyond his cinematic influence, the actor is an irreplaceable part of Indian pop culture, with millions of fans across the world.

Considering the superstar’s stature, fans have long been waiting for his autobiography, and it now appears that the actor has begun work on it.

Soundarya Rajinikanth confirms Rajinikanth is writing his autobiography

Speaking to Galatta Plus while promoting the film With Love, Soundarya Rajinikanth confirmed that her father is currently writing his autobiography. The filmmaker said that when the book is published, it will be “a global phenomenon.”

Soundarya Rajinikanth was promoting With Love, starring Tourist Family fame Abishan Jeevanth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. The romantic comedy is co-produced by Soundarya.

Earlier, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had revealed during Coolie promotions that Rajinikanth was involved in work related to his biography, and it now appears that the superstar has already begun writing it.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in a lead role in the film Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action drama follows the story of a former daily wage worker living in seclusion due to events from his past. When his best friend passes away, he sets out to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Apart from the superstar, the film also featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. Additionally, Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy sequel is expected to continue the events of the first instalment and features actors such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others in prominent roles. Reports also suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may make a cameo appearance.

After completing Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is set to begin work on the tentatively titled Thalaivar173. Directed by Don fame Cibi Chakravarthy and co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is expected to see the superstar playing the role of a tailor.

Meanwhile, Soundarya Rajinikanth’s production With Love is slated to release on February 6, 2026.

