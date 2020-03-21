Rajinikanth's candid chat with Darbar director AR Murugadoss in this BTS PHOTO is a treat to the eyes

Superstar Rajinikanth's BTS picture with Darbar director AR Murugadoss is something which is unmissable for all the ardent fans. Check out the picture.

South superstar Rajinikanth has delivered numerous hit movies in his career span and continues doing the same even now. The 69-year old actor enjoys a huge fan following not only down in the South but the entire country. Now, with his debut in the Bear Grylls show ‘Into The Wild,’ we are sure that the Thalaiva actor’s international fan following has also increased manifold. Rajini Sir, as his fans fondly call him has kick-started this year with the hit movie Darbar.

We have recently come across a BTS photo from the sets of Darbar in which the superstar is seen getting involved in a candid chat with the movie's director AR Murugadoss. Rajinikanth's down-to-earth personality is reflected through his simple outfit that includes a white shirt and grey trousers. On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. The actor-director duo is seen laughing their hearts out in the midst of their conversation as the Petta actor raises his hands in the air while gesturing something.

Check out the BTS picture below:

If media reports are to be believed, the superstar will collaborate with AR Murugadoss again for Chandramukhi 2. On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the movie Annaatthe co-starring Nayanthara, Khushboo, Keethy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Meena, Vela Ramamoorthy, Sathish and Soori in pivotal roles. The action-drama has been directed by Siva and is produced by Kalanithi Maran. The release date of the much-anticipated movie has not been revealed yet.

