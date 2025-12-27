Rajinikanth’s Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj takes responsibility for film’s criticism, promises to rectify flaws in next project

Ever since the makers announced Rajinikanth’s Coolie, fans were overjoyed to see the megastar in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action-thriller. Hence, cinema halls were jam-packed when the movie was finally released. But despite the movie being a commercial success, the mass entertainer didn’t receive great reviews. Some even criticized the film’s storyline and screenplay. Now, director Lokesh has taken responsibility in the hope that he can rectify his mistakes in his next. Read on!

Lokesh Kanagaraj apologizes for Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Rajinikanth’s fan base is such that his admirers would mark their calendars and make sure they watch his movies, first day, first show. This is what happened with his last release, Coolie. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the multi-starrer emerged as a success at the box office. However, a section of moviegoers criticized its writing and screenplay.

In his recent interaction with the media, Lokesh took full responsibility for his actions that led to the film not being up to the mark. He told reporters, “Coolie received 1000s of criticisms. I'll try to rectify it in my next film.”

Lokesh added, “Even with those criticisms, people watched the film for Rajinikanth sir. The Producer told me the film collected INR 500 crores,” the director concluded, adding that he is thankful for the love and support that came his way.

This isn’t the first time the filmmaker has opened up about the mixed reviews his 2025 actioner received. Earlier, at a conclave in Coimbatore, he expressed that he can only write stories that he believes in, and if they meet the audience’s expectations, then it’s like hitting a jackpot. Having said that, he agreed, “If it doesn't, I'll try harder next time.”

To refresh your memory, Coolie featured an impressive star cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made special appearances in the Tamil-language action thriller.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2. The upcoming sequel to his 2023 movie Jailer will also star Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others.

