Is Rajinikanth's Darbar based on the story of this real-life cop? Find out

It is being reported that Rajinikanth's Darbar, which was released yesterday, is based on the story of a real-life cop.

It's not uncommon for AR Muragadoss films to land in trouble. Just before Sarkar, his previous collaboration with Vijay was to release, a PIL was filed by an aspiring filmmaker, saying the story was his. Eventually, the aspiring filmmaker won the case and Muragadoss had no choice but to credit him for the story. When his Kaththi was to release, Gopi Nainar, who later made Aramm with Nayanthara and delivered a blockbuster, alleged that Kaththi's story was his. However, this time around, the controversy died a natural death.

Coming back to Darbar, which released in over 7,000 screens yesterday, opening to negative to mixed reviews, a social media user has alleged that Rajinikanth's cop drama closely resembles the life of Mumbai supercop YC Pawar, who bravely took on Varadaraja Mudaliar. In case you didn't know, Kamal Hassan's cult classic, Nayakan is loosely based on the life story of Varadaraja Mudaliar. This piece of information hadn't gone down well with Rajinikanth fans who have been trolling the filmmaker, left, right and centre on social media.

Darbar, meanwhile, is having a good run in theatres and stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. Nivedha Thomas plays Rajinikanth's daughter and is said to have a pivotal role. Suniel Shetty plays the antagonist. Yogi Babu, Prateik Babbar, Thambi Ramaiah, Dalip Tahil and others are also a part of the cast. This is the second back to back film that Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for Rajinikanth. Darbar is presented worldwide by Lyca Productions.

