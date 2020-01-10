Rajinikanth's Darbar not the talk of the town as Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar fans take over social media

As the fans of Vijay and Ajith took over social media with their battle of fandom, superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar pushed down in Twitter trends.

Whie Darbar was just released yesterday and Rajinikanth fans are going gaga over the cop thriller, Vijay and Ajith fans hijacked social media trends with yet another Thaa Thalapathy battle. Both the fans were trending #6YearsOfPongalWinnerJilla and #1YrOfKWTopGrosserVISWASAM on social media. They shared their favorite scenes and memories from Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith’s Viswasam on Twitter and pushed down Rajinikanth’s Darbar from the Twitter trends.

Viswasam, which was released last year, had a clash with Rajinikanth’s Petta as both the movies were released on the same day. While Petta was directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Viswasam was directed by Siruthai Siva. The emotional family entertainer has Nayanthara, Anikha, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Jagapati Babu, Skshi Agarwal, Kovai Sarala in key roles.

Jilla, which was a cop thriller, had Kajal Agarwal, Mohanlal, Nivetha Thomas, Mahat Raghavendra, Sampath Raj, Soori, Poornima Bhagyaraj in key roles. The film was directed by RT Nelson. Meanwhile, Ajith is currently busy with the shooting of Valimai. The film will have as the leading lady. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film marks the second collaboration of Ajith and director H Vinod. On the other hand, Vijay is busy with the shooting of Master, which is directed by Kaithi famed director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea in key roles.

