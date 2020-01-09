Rajinikanth's daughters Soundarya and Aishwaryaa Dhanush celebrate Darbar's release; See Pics

Rajinikanth's daughters Soundarya and Aishwaryaa Dhanush have joined the celebrations and are cheering for Darbar. Check out the photos below.

Superstar Rajinikanth has got a perfect treat for his fans this New Year with the big release Darbar. The much-anticipated film released today and it has opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Prateik Babbar, Jatin among others. The celebration in the country kick-started early morning today as the film hit the screens. Rajinikanth's daughters Soundarya and Aishwaryaa Dhanush have also joined the celebrations and are cheering up for Darbar.

Soundarya watched the first-day first show of Darbar and also shared her excitement about the same on social media. Cheering up for Darbar, she wrote, "And that’s how my day began." On the other hand, Aishwaryaa Dhanush shared a picture with sister Soundarya as they flaunted customised Darbar hoodies. Aishwaryaa wrote, "We live you ....love you Appa ! #sistersquad #darbar." Check out the pictures below.



View this post on Instagram We live you ....love you Appa ! #sistersquad #darbar A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) on Jan 8, 2020 at 7:40pm PST

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film while Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer. Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss have collaborated for the first time and must say, the magic of this actor-director duo as worked.

Talking about Darbar's box office, Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar is all set to face heavy competition from upcoming two Telugu movies, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, that are releasing on January 11 and 12 respectively. However, Darbar has already set high a record in the USA by crossing USD 400K at premiere shows.

Credits :Instagram

Read More