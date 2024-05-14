Rajinikanth’s dedication at 73 will leave you amazed; to begin Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie right after Vettaiyan wrap

People are gradually expected to slow down in their professional careers as they age. But not Superstar Rajinikanth, who, at the age of 73, is giving young actors a run for their money with his back-to-back projects.

The Tamil Superstar, who just wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Vettaiyan, seems ready to jump into action for his next with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rajinikanth to start shooting for Coolie soon?

According to reports, Rajinikanth will start shooting for Coolie from June 6 in Chennai, just three weeks after wrapping up the shoot for Vettaiyan.

Several notable actors from across India are being roped in to play important roles in this highly-anticipated flick.

Everything you need to know about Coolie so far

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil language action drama starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi, Leo, and Vikram fame and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

Coming to Coolie’s music, Lokesh will once again collaborate with Anirudh Ravichander.

Title teaser for Coolie

After the makers unveiled the title of Thalaivar171 as Coolie with this exciting title teaser, many theories have emerged as to what the film might be about.

As the video suggests, the film revolves around gold smuggling, but what is Rajini’s role in the movie? Is he playing a good guy, a bad guy, or a character in between?

All we know so far from what Lokesh Kanagaraj has said is that Coolie is going to be an experimental flick, something Rajinikanth has never attempted before. So, while there are many exciting questions to be asked, there are no answers yet.

With the shooting of Coolie set to start within the next few weeks, the film can be expected to hit the big screens in early 2025.

