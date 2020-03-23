Rajinikanth's dialogue from Mullum Malarum handwritten by director Mahendran goes viral

Director Manhendran's hand written copy of Rajinikanth's dialogue 'Ketta Paiyan Sir Invan' from the movie Mullum Malarum was shared on social media.

Rajinikanth's Mullum Malarum, helmed by veteran director Mahendran, is one of the milestones of superstar's career. The film had Shoba, Sarath Babu and Fatafat Jayalaxmi as supporting characters. In the film, Rajinikanth played the role of a factory employer, who was an angry young man. In the film, Rajinikanth's iconic dialogue 'Indha Kali Pozhachikuvaan Sir. Ketta paiyan sir Ivan' is still being used as a reference by Kollywood fans. A picture of the iconic dialogue, handwritten by the director was posted on social media by Mahendran's director son John Mahendran.

He Tweeted the picture and captioned it, "For all Thalaivar fans, appa's very own handwriting". Ever since it was posted online, fans have been sharing it across all social media platforms and the picture is now going viral for all good reasons. While many are excited to see the raw copy of the dialogue, some are happy as it takes them on a nostalgic ride. The film is an epic and it will be an evergreen favorite to the fans of Thalaiva.

For all Thalaivar fans, Appa's very own handwriting. #Rajinkanth #Rajini @thalaivar1994 @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/8lSfecVqv5 — Dir.JohnMahendran (@johnroshan) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's next, Annaatthe. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara as the female leads. Soori and Sathish will be seen in key roles, while Prakash Raj will be seen reuniting with Rajinikanth after almost a decade. The family entertainer is underway and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October this year.

